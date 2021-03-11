Robert W. Baird Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.
TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.
TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.
In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
