Robert W. Baird Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

