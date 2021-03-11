Robert W. Baird Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $325.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

BURL stock opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.39. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

