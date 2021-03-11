Robert W. Baird Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $395.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

