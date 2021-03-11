Robert W. Baird Upgrades WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to “Outperform”

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.