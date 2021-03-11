Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.