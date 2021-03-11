Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Achieves $119.44 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $119.44 million and $4.23 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $11.62 or 0.00020454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00052111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00715239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.