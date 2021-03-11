Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVA opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

