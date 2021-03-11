(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. (ROG.V) shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33.

In other news, Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,235,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,451,125 shares in the company, valued at C$2,560,655.18. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$528,990.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,992 shares of company stock worth $1,780,328 over the last quarter.

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

