Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Position Lowered by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. Rogers comprises approximately 5.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Rogers worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $4,071,599. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG traded up $8.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.42.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

