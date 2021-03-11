ROIyal Coin (ROCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

ROIyal Coin (CURRENCY:ROCO) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, ROIyal Coin has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROIyal Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. ROIyal Coin has a market capitalization of $31,083.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of ROIyal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00181797 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008093 BTC.

ROIyal Coin Coin Profile

ROCO is a coin. ROIyal Coin’s total supply is 1,746,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,741,557 coins. The official website for ROIyal Coin is www.roiyalcoin.pro

