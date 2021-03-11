Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $356.54 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -424.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 770,515 shares of company stock valued at $298,584,820. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

