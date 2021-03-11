Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $518.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.32% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

ROKU opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roku by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

