Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.36 ($4.36).

RR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £982.09 ($1,283.11). Insiders purchased 2,844 shares of company stock worth $293,704 in the last 90 days.

RR stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.10 ($2.63). The company has a market cap of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.34.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.