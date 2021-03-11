Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 103,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,428. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43. Root has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,624,000.

About Root

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

