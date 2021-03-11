Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Rope token can currently be purchased for about $60.55 or 0.00106237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $30,140.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00496523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.36 or 0.00583095 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00074096 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

