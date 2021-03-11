Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

ROP opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

