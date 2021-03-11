Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $540.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.68. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

