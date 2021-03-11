Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $540.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.
Shares of AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.68. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14.
In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
