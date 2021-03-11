Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.61% from the stock’s current price.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

