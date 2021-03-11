Roth Capital Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CLAR opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

