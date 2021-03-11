Roth Capital Cuts Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $97.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.