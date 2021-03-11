Roth Capital Raises IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target to $9.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.80% of IRIDEX worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

