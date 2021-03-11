Roth Capital Raises IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target to $9.00

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
