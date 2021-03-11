Roth Capital Raises Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target to $21.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

LMNR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,183. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

