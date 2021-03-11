Roth Capital Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $40.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 42,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $798.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.