Rotten (ROT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,106.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $739,730.28 and $1,106.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.27 or 0.00698790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 62,727,103 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

