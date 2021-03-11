Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SNMRF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snam has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of Snam stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Snam has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.