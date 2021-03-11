Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $320.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $308.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

