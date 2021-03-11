Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.