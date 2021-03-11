Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,537,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $92.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

