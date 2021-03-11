Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.02.

RY traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.17. 52,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,725. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $92.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.