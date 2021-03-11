Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at Fundamental Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fundamental Research to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.27 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

