Royal Bank of Canada Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $39.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 7,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

