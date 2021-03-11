Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABCM traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,891. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $29,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $25,873,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $22,768,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

