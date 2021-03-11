Royal Bank of Canada Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $74.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. 3,019,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,752. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

