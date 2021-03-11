Royal Bank of Canada Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $74.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.
NYSE DKS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. 3,019,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,752. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
