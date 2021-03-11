Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

DLTR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. 15,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $75,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

