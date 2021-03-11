Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Fundamental Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. The brokerage currently has a C$127.27 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$102.97. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.12.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$114.30. 1,917,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,312. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$114.93. The firm has a market cap of C$162.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.34.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

