Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,774.17 ($23.18).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,493.80 ($19.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,353.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,187.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

