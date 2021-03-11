Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,774.17 ($23.18).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

RDSB opened at GBX 1,495.20 ($19.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,355 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.41. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78). The company has a market capitalization of £55.41 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

