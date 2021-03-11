Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,500. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.