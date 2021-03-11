Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

