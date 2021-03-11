Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 8,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

