Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Up 135% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 135% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00493970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.86 or 0.00571001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073981 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

