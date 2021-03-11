RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.25

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.25 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 96.80 ($1.26). RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,183,215 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock has a market cap of £257.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87.

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.