RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $591.17

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.17 ($7.72) and traded as high as GBX 679.20 ($8.87). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 678.60 ($8.87), with a volume of 1,045,707 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 676.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 591.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03.

In other news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

