Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RSI traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 101,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

