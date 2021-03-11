Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.25

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as high as C$26.02. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$25.94, with a volume of 166,709 shares traded.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 66.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,200,000.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

