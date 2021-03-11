Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of National HealthCare worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National HealthCare by 270.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth $53,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 40.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

