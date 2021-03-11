Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,999 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $71.31.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

