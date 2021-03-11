Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson Sells 2,500 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 246,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,968. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

