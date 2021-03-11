Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $879.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $25.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

