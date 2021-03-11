RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE RYB opened at $3.50 on Thursday. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

